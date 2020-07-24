Josefina TellezEl Paso - Josefina "Nanny" Tellez, 90, was called home by our Lord on July 22, 2020. Although her family could not physically be by her side amidst these times, all were with her in spirit. With prayers by her bedroom window, and love sent from afar, Nanny left this earthly world in peace and tranquility. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother, a generous grandmother, and the Queen of her family. Nanny was born on May 29, 1930 in El Paso, Texas. She attended El Paso High School, and graduated to prepare for the world that was to come. When her soldier returned from World War II, she was eager to marry and begin her family. She joyfully served as a housewife, where she cared for a home and 4 children. Throughout her life, she served our Lord, prayed regularly, and trusted in His will. Although her life may have been filled with several challenges, to include the loss of 2 of her children, she remained close to God knowing that she would be reunited with them again. She enjoyed cooking for her family, taking camping trips, playing her slot machines in Vegas, and getting dressed to the nines! Her family was her pride and joy, and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. Nanny leaves behind her sons Albert Jr. (Rita) and Joe (Chari); her grandchildren Jennifer and Jackie (Kevin), Yvonne, Christy, Denise (Jon), Rey (Liz), Mitchie (Saul), Eddie, Joey, Alex (Yesenia), and Victoria; her great-grandchildren, Harper, Tommy Jr. & Johnny, Jaden & Joslyn, Olivia & Chloe, Ashley, Nathan, Bryan, Brandon & Eli, Sebastian and Aubrey. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Adalberto "Popo" Tellez, her daughter Rosella, her son Oscar, her siblings Oscar, Alex and Julieta, and her parents Alejandro and Soledad.