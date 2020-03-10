Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
11700 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso,, TX
View Map
Josefina Trujillo Obituary
Josefina Trujillo

El Paso - Josefina Trujillo, age 90, beloved wife of the late Salvador Trujillo; loving mother of Arturo Trujillo, the late Sergio Trujillo, Evangelina (Herbert) Cavanaugh, Patricia (Thomas) Brow, Rebecca Trujillo, and Mary (Michael) Taylor; cherished grandmother of eight; devoted great grandmother of three; dear sister of the late Amada Amezcua and the late Isabel Vasquez; and the fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, visitation will be from 6 to 9 pm, with a vigil service at 7 pm, at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, TX. A Funeral Mass will take place Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1:30pm at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936 followed by an Interment at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
