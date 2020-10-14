1/1
Josefina "Pino" Vasquez
Josefina "Pino" Vasquez

El Paso - Beloved sister, devoted mother, loving grandmother, Josefina "Pino" Vasquez, 72, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband, Gilberto Vasquez; and parents, Julian and Maria Arroyo.

Josefina was deeply faithful to the Lord and loved attending church. She had a fondness for flowers and enjoyed tending to her garden. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ernesto Arroyo (Sandra), Rafael Vasquez (Jessica), Rocio LaFoe (Kenneth), Maria Bidwell (Corey), and 17 grandchildren whom she loved dearly, She will also be missed by siblings: Cristina Arroyo, Gloria Arroyo, Julio Arroyo, Manuel Arroyo, and Martha Gonzalez.

Visitation: Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Prayer Service: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 9:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Fabens Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
