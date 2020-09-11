Joseph (Joe, JoJo) Albert Salem Jr.



Joseph (Joe, JoJo) Albert Salem Jr. 77, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, He is proceeded in death by his grandson, Oliver Salem Harding. He was born to Maria Auxillo Serros and Joseph Albert Salem Sr., on May 16, 1943, in El Paso Texas.



He is survived by his his wife Irene Salem of 16 years, his children, Cindy Tovar (Larry), Laura Harding (Zay), Christi Salem (Jose), and Joseph Albert Salem III (Aubrey). Grandchildren, Lindsey, Travis, and Gavin Tovar, Bella & Noah Salem, and Scarlett Olivia Salem Harding. Step Children Vanessa Perez, Veronica Herrera, Chris Herrera, and CJ Herrera. Brothers and sisters, Evelyn Negrete (Benny), Rita Stewart (Leon), Bobbie Jean Forti (Rudy), Frank Salem (Julie), Louie Salem (Myra), and Rosie Towne (Doug). Extended family, Guadalupe Salvidrez, Jorge Salem, Hilda Williams, and Alma Rojas. Many Nieces and nephews. Cousins Lorraine & Virginia Jabalie.



Joe attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduated from Cathedral High School, and attended Texas Western College. He was a Medical Illustrator at William Beaumont from 1967-1970 and continued on as a Graphic Artist at White Sand Missile Range until he retired after 35 years of service in 2007.



Our Dad was a very traditional man who loved the annual Thanksgiving Parade (50 years) and continued to carry on our grandmother's tradition of hosting a Christmas Eve open house. He was very passionate about his art and was a vintage car collector. He LOVED listening to the oldies and Bob Marley, cooking, gardening and playing the piano. He contributed to many community events by face painting and selling arts and crafts.AND lets not forget he was a BIG Minnesota VIkings fan.We hope that you are painting the heavens above with our Oliver.



Thank you so very much to the Medical Staff in ICU at Las Palmas Medical Center, Dr. Hajj, Dr. Gorospe,Dr. Bobbie Romero and Envision Hospice.









