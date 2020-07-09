1/1
Joseph Allen Negrete
Joseph Allen Negrete

El Paso - Joseph Allen Negrete, age 39, entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Joe was born on Saturday, April 4, 1981 in El Paso, TX to Dr. Dionisio and Ellen Negrete. He was a 1999 graduate of Coronado HS. He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock. Growing up, Joe had an adventurous spirit. He loved skateboarding, climbing trees, and playing drums. He developed a love for the mountains and snowboarding, so it was no surprise when he moved to Denver, CO.

Joe worked for Timberline Grill in the Denver airport. He made new friends, but saw many of his friends from El Paso when they came through the airport.

He had a great joy for life and truly lived it to the fullest. These qualities attracted many people to him, which resulted in strong, lifelong friendships, wherever he went. He loved music, the snowy mountains, nature, creating laughter and giving hugs! He also had a tender spot in his giant heart for animals. He was truly doing God's work by accepting, loving, and showing great compassion to other human beings.

Joe leaves a legacy of love to the countless people he impacted throughout his life. He, along with his hugs, will be dearly missed, but the memories in our hearts will be cherished forever.

Joe is predeceased by his father, Dr Dionisio Negrete, brother Paul Negrete, and cousin Christine Engle. He is survived by his mother, Ellen Negrete, sisters, Nichole Negrete, Teresa Charter, Dr Margaret Negrete, and brother Mark Negrete. Other survivors include his aunt, Carol Engle of St. Louis, MO and cousins Russ, Jeff, and Tom Engle, also of St. Louis; dear family friend, Sharon Pieplow, brother-in-law Dr. Scott Stein, nephews and nieces: Daniel, Joey, Nicholas, Jonathan, Denise, Vanessa, Alex, and Daryl. He will always remain in the heart of his friend and companion, Amy McConnaughey.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service and interment of ashes on July 17, 2020. A recording of the graveside service will be available to view later that afternoon on https://www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net/obituaries/Joseph-Negrete. A Memorial Mass will be held when it is safe for everyone. At that time anyone who wishes, may attend. We will then celebrate Joe and the love and laughter he brought to our world. A recording of the graveside service will be available to view later that afternoon.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
