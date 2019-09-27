|
|
Detention Officer Joseph Eric Gomez
El Paso - A beloved father, son, husband, and brother. He is survived by his three children, Aaliyah, Mercedes, and Joseph Gomez. His Wife Shelby Torres, his parents Joe and Esther Gomez, and his sister Vienna Springer along with several cousin, aunts, uncles and his maternal grandparents. He leaves us to join our father in his heavenly home. Smiling upon us from paradise and everlasting light. He leaves behind his family, many friends, co-workers, and a youth football team that he loved and cherished. We know that "Our Angel" was called way too soon to gain the wings that we know he so much deserved. We will always have you in our hearts and we will never stop missing you. We love you Joseph, Until we meet again. Visitation will be from 5-9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter Drive. Funeral Mass will be at 11am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019