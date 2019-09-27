Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1700 George Dieter Drive
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1700 George Dieter Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1700 George Dieter Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Eric Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Eric Gomez Obituary
Detention Officer Joseph Eric Gomez

El Paso - A beloved father, son, husband, and brother. He is survived by his three children, Aaliyah, Mercedes, and Joseph Gomez. His Wife Shelby Torres, his parents Joe and Esther Gomez, and his sister Vienna Springer along with several cousin, aunts, uncles and his maternal grandparents. He leaves us to join our father in his heavenly home. Smiling upon us from paradise and everlasting light. He leaves behind his family, many friends, co-workers, and a youth football team that he loved and cherished. We know that "Our Angel" was called way too soon to gain the wings that we know he so much deserved. We will always have you in our hearts and we will never stop missing you. We love you Joseph, Until we meet again. Visitation will be from 5-9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter Drive. Funeral Mass will be at 11am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now