El Paso - Joseph Lorenzo Howard aka "Joe" was born on July 14, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to Harold Jr. and Ophelia Howard. Joe attended primary and secondary school in Bayonne, NJ. In 1975, at the age of 17 years old, Joe enlisted into the United States Army. In 1980, Joe met his loving wife, Maryellen, and they traveled the world together during his 20-year military career. In August 1995, Joe retired from the U.S Army after receiving numerous medals, service ribbons, and badges. In September 1995, Joe continued his service to his country and began working at The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) where he devoted his life to helping his fellow veterans. In 2005, Joe graduated Cum Laude from Park University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. In September 2018, Joe retired from the VA with 43 service years combined. Joe attended the 1st Armored Division Chapel and was a faithful member of the usher board for over 26 years. On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 62 years, Joe made his transition and leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Maryellen; a son, Dennis Dortch Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Joetta Wilson (Desmond) Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Brooke-Lynn Dortch, Tangier Dortch, Trinity Howard and Rockwelle Dortch; two nieces, Natecha Johnson, Joshua, TX, Tia Howard, Baltimore, MD; two great nephews, Semaj Johnson, Zion Johnson; daughter-in-law, Angela Flowers, Los Angeles, CA; beloved friends, Larve, Gerald and Eddie Brown, El Paso, TX; Delmar Hill and Larue Lamb-Hill, El Paso, TX; Etta and Torita Hansby, El Paso, TX; Dr. Jan Rogers and Ella Lee Ward, Grand Prarie, TX; Troy and Kim Smith, Arlington, TX; and a host of loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Jr. and Ophelia Howard, brother, Harold Howard III and sister, Mary Louise Howard. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the 1St Armored Division Chapel, 11272 Biggs St. Committal Service to follow at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020