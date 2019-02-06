|
Joseph was born in Mayfield, Kentucky and graduated from Marshall County High School. He then served in the US Army for four years as an x-ray specialist. Following his military service, he completed paramedic training in 1992. Soon after, he joined the East Joliet, Illinois fire department as a firefighter/paramedic.
After moving to El Paso in 1998, Captain Conner entered the El Paso Firefighter Training Academy. Following graduation in 1999 he served with the EPFD for nineteen years as a firefighter, paramedic, and instructor at the EPFD Training Academy. In retirement, Captain Conner toured Mexico and Central America with his loyal canine companion, Winter.
Joseph is survived by his son Travis McNellis (Stephanie), his grandsons Mason and Nathan¸ his mother Sandra Fristoe, his sisters Charity and Bernadette, his mom Kathy Feldt, his brother Ricky, and his cousins Dyan and Teresa.
Services for Captain Conner will be held on February 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 10500 Kenworthy at 10.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (www.firehero.org).
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019