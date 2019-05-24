|
|
Joseph R. Higdon
El Paso - Joseph R. Higdon, an El Paso native who dedicated his life to public service has passed away at age 97. He was the son of Leo Higdon and Luisa Chavez Higdon.
A descendant of Fernando Duran y Chaves who returned from El Paso with Don Diego De Vargas in 1692 to resettle New Mexico after the Pueblo Revolt, he lived in El Paso for most of his life.
He received a Purple Heart and Silver Star while serving as a combat medic during WWII in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division.
A graduate of Loyola University of Chicago, he worked as a U.S. Treasury agent before returning to El Paso. He served as Comptroller of Texas Western University and for 25 years as Comptroller of the City of El Paso.
In retirement, he reunited the descendants of his maternal grandparents Demetrio Chavez and Maria Luisa Gonzales from across the country. He published a family genealogy and with the assistance of his cousins held family reunions. Joseph considered this gift of their shared history and renewed friendships his greatest accomplishment.
Joseph was a founding donor and ongoing contributor to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Catholic Foundation where he supported the education of Native American children.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Crimmins Higdon and his four brothers and three sisters. He leaves behind his sons, James, and his wife, Nancy, Thomas, and his wife, Patricia, and Mark; close friend Billie Branham, and many cherished nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and cousins.
His family wishes to thank the nursing and therapy staff at The Monte Vista at Coronado and Visiting Angels caregivers for providing Joseph compassionate and loving care.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
