Joseph White Peevey III
El Paso - Joseph White Peevey III was born in Marfa, Texas, February 26, 1945, to J.W. Peevey and Lorena Shannon Peevey. He died March 14, 2020 in El Paso. He was a highly respected CPA and trust officer and will be missed by many. Joe is survived by his wife Terry, sons Shannon (Andrea) and Patrick (Elizabeth); grandchildren William and Makayla; brother Bruce and his family, and many cousins. Cremation with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020