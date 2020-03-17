Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Peevey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph White Peevey III


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph White Peevey III Obituary
Joseph White Peevey III

El Paso - Joseph White Peevey III was born in Marfa, Texas, February 26, 1945, to J.W. Peevey and Lorena Shannon Peevey. He died March 14, 2020 in El Paso. He was a highly respected CPA and trust officer and will be missed by many. Joe is survived by his wife Terry, sons Shannon (Andrea) and Patrick (Elizabeth); grandchildren William and Makayla; brother Bruce and his family, and many cousins. Cremation with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -