Joseph Willis Cadwell
El Paso - Joseph Willis "Joe" Cadwell, 95, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020, at their home in El Paso, surrounded by family and friends. He was a long-time resident of El Paso and was married to Dorothy LaVerne Cadwell for over 69 years.
Joe was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska to John Willis and Elva Verna Cadwell on November 8, 1924. He was the youngest of 5 children. He went to school in Broken Bow and then later to Kansas State University. He joined the Army and fought in World War II, landing at Normandy Beach and proceeding into Germany through the Siegfreid Line. After his military service, he married Dorothy LaVerne Hooton on September 2, 1950 in Longview, Texas. He came to El Paso where he started his long career in Construction Management. He began work with R. E. McKee General Contractor, managing construction projects in the El Paso area and Hawaii. From there he worked for Hunt Building Mart and then became Vice President of Borsberry Construction. He formed HCB Construction where he finished his career. He was a member of the American General Contractor Association. He was an avid flyer. He loved flying and country western dancing and continued to do both until just after he was 90.
Joe is preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Joe is survived by his wife Dorothy LaVerne Cadwell; 4 children: Richard Cadwell and wife, Marion, Janet Barrett and husband Steve, Patricia Pyle, Greg Cadwell and wife Bene; and 7 grandchildren: Chris Cadwell and wife Cathryn, Laura Galvez and husband Vasco, Amanda McKinney and husband Joseph, Cody Barrett and wife Jennifer, Travis Pyle, Dustin Cadwell and wife Sierra, Dylan Cadwell and wife Angelina; and 9 great grandchildren: Mateo and Sebastian Galvez, Caroline Cadwell, Rylee and Brody Barrett, Blake, Brenton, and Bennett Cadwell, and Emmett Cadwell.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in memory of Joe Cadwell.
The Cadwell family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the personnel at New Light Primary Care, Avida, Elara Caring, and particularly the special ladies who have taken care of Joe over the last few years.
Visitation and Services will be at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street on Sunday, August 2. Visitation will be 8am to 10am. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park at 4848 Alps. Arrangements are by Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn.