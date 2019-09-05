|
Josephina Garcia
- - Josephina Garcia, known to friends as "Josie," passed away on August 31, 2019. She was 54 years old.
Josie was born in Santa Barbara, California. She graduated from Ysleta High School in 1983, attended El Paso Community College and the University of Phoenix, graduating with a degree in Nursing. Josie lived in Santa Teresa New Mexico for 27 years. Children were her passion. She was a pediatric nurse at Thomason General Hospital and later worked for 17 years as a Registered School Nurse at Terrace Hills Middle school.
Josie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jimmy Lambros Lambrinos, daughter Alexandra Sophia Lambrinos, stepson Demetrius Xavier Lambrinos, stepdaughter Celeste Zarate Lambrinos Cisneros, her parents Sabino S. Garcia, Guadalupe D. Garcia, and brothers Jorge D Garcia and Daniel E Garcia.
Services for Josie will be held at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert blvd. El Paso Tx. 79911:
Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation 5:00 to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm.
Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 5, 2019