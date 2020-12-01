1/1
Josephine Armijo Kelly
Josephine Armijo Kelly

El Paso - Josephine Armijo Kelly, 86, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home in El Paso, surrounded by loved ones.

Josephine was born on December 2, 1933. She was a lifetime resident of El Paso and attended El Paso High School. She is survived by 4 children - Gloria Fogerson and Wanda Romine both also of El Paso, as well as Carol Rios and Richard Cram who reside out of state. She also has 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren that loved her dearly for her generous heart, loving smile and sharp sense of humor. She was known for her faith and the practice of sending uplifting cards and letters to family and friends to brighten their day. Josephine was also known for her community service, most notably for her time at the Ronald McDonald House volunteering after her retirement as night manager as well as her volunteer work at Providence Memorial Hospital. She loved El Paso and had a rich network of friends here, and beyond, who loved her.

She requested her body be donated to the Texas Tech Paul Foster Medical School so that she can continue to serve others. A celebration of her life is postponed until Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Ronald McDonald House of El Paso in her name.




Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Guest Book

