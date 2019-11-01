Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Cadena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine C. Cadena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine C. Cadena Obituary
Josephine C. Cadena

El Paso - Ms Josephine C. Cadena 90, passed away on October 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

She is survived by her loving sister Olga C. Lopez and nieces Martha Saldana and

Sandra Navarro. Come join us in a commemoration of her life on Monday, November

4, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Vigil

Service at 6:30 PM.

Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church

at 10:00 AM; concluding the Service the Procession will continue for Interment at

Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -