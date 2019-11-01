|
|
Josephine C. Cadena
El Paso - Ms Josephine C. Cadena 90, passed away on October 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.
She is survived by her loving sister Olga C. Lopez and nieces Martha Saldana and
Sandra Navarro. Come join us in a commemoration of her life on Monday, November
4, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Vigil
Service at 6:30 PM.
Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church
at 10:00 AM; concluding the Service the Procession will continue for Interment at
Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019