Joshua Drugan
El Paso - Joshua Drugan born March 27, 1984, went to be with our Lord on September 21, 2019. He was a gentle giant to his wife Martha Drugan, a dedicated and loving son to his mother, Colleen Drugan, and a caring son to his in-laws, Simi and Martha Maea. Joshua was a fine example of a wonderful and loving father to this children, Anthony Williams and Savalinga-Drugan (Wallace).
Joshua was a man of few words but many deeds. Josh loved everyone no matter their flaw. He was kind and loving and just such a big hearted person who saw the good in everyone. He was hard working and dedicated. Joshua loved to play D&D and video games with his family and take them out on little adventures when he could. Even when Joshua had little, he gave his kids and wife, all he could. He is loved, appreciated and will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
Joshua is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He graduated from Clint High School where he was a cadet in the ROTC. He was a decorated Eagle Scout and a member of the 4-H Club where he received awards for shooting.
Josh loved God, family, life, and fishing.
They say no one is perfect, clearly no one has met a Real Life Angel.
You opened your doors to many without judgement, many called you Dad because your heart and Love was truly unconditional, you LOVED as GOD himself instructed you to.
Funeral services will be held at the Clint First Baptist Church on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. The recitation of the rosary will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Mass will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Clint Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 2, 2019