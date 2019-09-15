Resources
Joshua Micah Mills In Memoriam
11/01/1984 - 09/16/2009

As we observe your Heavenly Birthday, now ten years ago, we continue to be comforted by your loving and lasting impact on family, friends, even strangers. The legacy you created in your 24 short years as beloved son, brother, husband, and 'Daddy' makes us proud beyond words.

Your precious son, Malakai, is amazing...he is smart, sensitive, caring, talented, a loving big brother and he's handsome! He is a perfect combination of both you and Magen: it's difficult to believe he will be eleven years old this year. You would be so impressed!

You achieved your goal and earned the coveted Green Beret.. you deployed multiple times with your Special Forces team. You made the ultimate sacrifice: You gave your life defending America's cherished freedom against terrorism and tyranny.

You will be loved and missed until we meet again in Heaven. We are forever grateful for our Salvation and the promise of Eternity from our Lord and Savior.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
