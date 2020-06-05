Josie 'Kemmy' Cadena
El Paso - Josie 'Kemmy' Cadena entered Heaven's gates on June 2, 2020 at 9:29 in the evening in El Paso, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Kemmy was born in El Paso, Texas on August 18, 1952 to Gloria and Jose Sanchez and was raised in Indio, California. She gave her life to Christ and was baptized in the Apostolic Assembly at the age of 14 in Coachella, California on March 19, 1967 by Pastor Vicente Alvarez.
She graduated from Indio High School in 1970 and entered the LVN program at College of the Desert and graduated in 1971. She received her nursing license in the state of Texas in 1975 shortly after her first child was born. Kemmy practiced nursing, where she found her love and passion for the home health field for more than forty years before she retired.
She married the love of her life, Jesus on August 11th, 1973 and moved to El Paso, Texas where they built their life together. The Lord then blessed them with three children: Jesus Ruben, Sandra Michelle, and Stephen Joshua.
Kemmy was a member at La Viña Ministries for more than 24 years and accepted the call to follow her husband in the ministry and became a Pastor's wife. She was a Sunday school teacher, a leader of her Tuesday Women's Bible study, participated in her church's praise team and was also the leader of the La Viña's Women's Ministry.
Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 32:27 : 'Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh. Is anything too hard for me?'
Kemmy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a lighthearted personality and always made people around her laugh; her family knew her as the Wedding Singer as she sang at family weddings and funerals. 'Dios Bendiga Estas Dos Almas, ' Ruth la Moabita' and 'Grande Esperanza were three songs that she sang for family and friends for many years.
If you knew her well enough you knew that she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, and never took no for an answer for a second or third helping.
While Kemmy's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit, knowing she is with our Heavenly Father.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Gloria Sanchez. Kemmy is survived by loving husband of 46 years, Jesus M. Cadena; loving children, Ruben Cadena & wife Courtney, Sandra 'Shelly' Cadena, and Stephen Cadena & wife Cindy; and nine siblings, Joe Sanchez, Ricardo Sanchez, Florence Avila, Ernie Sanchez, Helen Kennedy, Rebecca Gallegos, Ruben Sanchez, Elizabeth Sanchez, and Sandy Sanchez. She also leaves behind six grandchildren that she adored: Angel Acuña, Alexis Hernandez, Andreana Cadena, Aliana Cadena, Isabella Cadena and Matthew Cadena.
A Visitation will be held from 4pm-6pm with a Celebration of Life at 6pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at La Viña Ministries, 3519 Confederate Dr. We will be following CDC regulations by limiting seating and following physical distancing guidelines. The Celebration of Life will also be broadcasted on Facebook via the link below, which is La Viña's Facebook page.
https://tinyurl.com/yd2ndhn5
Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
El Paso - Josie 'Kemmy' Cadena entered Heaven's gates on June 2, 2020 at 9:29 in the evening in El Paso, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Kemmy was born in El Paso, Texas on August 18, 1952 to Gloria and Jose Sanchez and was raised in Indio, California. She gave her life to Christ and was baptized in the Apostolic Assembly at the age of 14 in Coachella, California on March 19, 1967 by Pastor Vicente Alvarez.
She graduated from Indio High School in 1970 and entered the LVN program at College of the Desert and graduated in 1971. She received her nursing license in the state of Texas in 1975 shortly after her first child was born. Kemmy practiced nursing, where she found her love and passion for the home health field for more than forty years before she retired.
She married the love of her life, Jesus on August 11th, 1973 and moved to El Paso, Texas where they built their life together. The Lord then blessed them with three children: Jesus Ruben, Sandra Michelle, and Stephen Joshua.
Kemmy was a member at La Viña Ministries for more than 24 years and accepted the call to follow her husband in the ministry and became a Pastor's wife. She was a Sunday school teacher, a leader of her Tuesday Women's Bible study, participated in her church's praise team and was also the leader of the La Viña's Women's Ministry.
Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 32:27 : 'Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh. Is anything too hard for me?'
Kemmy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a lighthearted personality and always made people around her laugh; her family knew her as the Wedding Singer as she sang at family weddings and funerals. 'Dios Bendiga Estas Dos Almas, ' Ruth la Moabita' and 'Grande Esperanza were three songs that she sang for family and friends for many years.
If you knew her well enough you knew that she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, and never took no for an answer for a second or third helping.
While Kemmy's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit, knowing she is with our Heavenly Father.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Gloria Sanchez. Kemmy is survived by loving husband of 46 years, Jesus M. Cadena; loving children, Ruben Cadena & wife Courtney, Sandra 'Shelly' Cadena, and Stephen Cadena & wife Cindy; and nine siblings, Joe Sanchez, Ricardo Sanchez, Florence Avila, Ernie Sanchez, Helen Kennedy, Rebecca Gallegos, Ruben Sanchez, Elizabeth Sanchez, and Sandy Sanchez. She also leaves behind six grandchildren that she adored: Angel Acuña, Alexis Hernandez, Andreana Cadena, Aliana Cadena, Isabella Cadena and Matthew Cadena.
A Visitation will be held from 4pm-6pm with a Celebration of Life at 6pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at La Viña Ministries, 3519 Confederate Dr. We will be following CDC regulations by limiting seating and following physical distancing guidelines. The Celebration of Life will also be broadcasted on Facebook via the link below, which is La Viña's Facebook page.
https://tinyurl.com/yd2ndhn5
Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.