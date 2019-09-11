Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa St.
View Map
- - Josue Martini Chacon, 94 passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 surrounded by his children. He is survived by his children Sylvia Mercado, Ysela Chacon, and Richard Chacon (Rosie), grandchildren Richard Aaron Chacon and Tiana Chacon, and great grand children Danielle and Izaiah . He was born in Buena Vista/Smelter Town and was one of 11 children. He worked at Southwestern Portland Cement Co. for 34 years. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Lupe Chacon. He was a great story teller and would reminisce about the time he lived in California; his memory was sharp. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. We love you and will miss you greatly dad! Funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:30am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa St. Funeral Home arrangements by San Jose Funeral home, (915) 532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
