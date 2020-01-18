|
Jovita F. Escarsega
El Paso - Jovita F. Escarsega, 79
Our dear mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on January 14, 2020. She's now reunited with the love of her life, Victoriano, whom she faithfully waited 22 years to be with along with her family who've gone before her. She was born to Juan de Dios and Margarita Flores Montañez on February 15, 1940 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. She became a naturalized citizen and was a life long member of the catholic faith with special devotion to the Holy Infant of Atocha and Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Irene (Bobby) Gutierrez, Victor (Raquel) Escarsega, Juan (Claudia) Escarsega, Beatrice (Jaime) Gurrola. Grandchildren: Melinda, Amanda, Alyssa, Angela, Vincent, Marissa, Juan Jr., Selena, Dante, Kristen, Esai, and Emma. Great grandchildren: Vincent Jr., Tristan, Evan, Sophia, Mila, Victor, Christian and Jiovanni. Brother: Roberto Montañez. Sister: Susana Perez.
Pallbearers-Vincent, Juan & Dante Escarsega, Esai Gurrola, Rene Martinez, Dai Hermosillo, Elijah Pele and Adrian Estrada.
Honorary Pallbearers-Victor and Juan Escarsega, Bobby Gutierrez, Jaime Gurrola
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Visitation from 4 to 9 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Recitation of the Holy Rosary @ 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be said at 12 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ San Antonio de Padua Church. Interment @ 1:30 pm @ Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020