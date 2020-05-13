|
|
Joyce Kathleen Han
El Paso - Joyce Kathleen Han arrived at the hands of the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born in El Paso, TX and graduated from UTEP. She was a highly intelligent and hard-working nurse in the El Paso community for over 30 years. Kathy was a loving daughter, one of 5 siblings, a loyal wife of 40 years, a mother to 5, and a grandmother of 6, and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Claude Davis, her mother Veda Joy Long, her brother Tim Davis, and her nephew Timothy Davis, Jr. Kathy was the oldest and had 4 younger siblings: Becky, Tim, Sharon, and Charles. She is survived by her loving family: husband Master Han; daughters Jennifer, Stephanie, and Heather; sons Abraham and Israel; grandsons Johan, Ryan Moses, and Noah; and granddaughters Josie, Anastasia, and Aubrie. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home in the Northeast at 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment to follow at 1:30 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps. Please visit Mrs. Han's online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020