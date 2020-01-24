|
Joyce Marlene Ashley Canavan
El Paso - Joyce Marlene Ashley Canavan slipped the surly bonds of Earth on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 85. She moved to El Paso at the age of 5 when she was diagnosed with TB. She remained in El Paso and graduated from Austin High School. She worked at her family's restaurant, Ashley's Gardens, until she returned to school after her four daughters were born. Joyce excelled at everything she attempted. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Hotel Dieu School of Nursing and went on to earn a BS Ed. with an emphasis in Business, and a Masters of Science, Nursing. She had a strong background in Obstetrical and Neurosurgical Nursing, Medical Group Management, and Psyche and Mental Health Nursing. Early in her career, she was the first nurse in El Paso to teach Natural Childbirth Classes to expectant mothers and fathers and encouraged those fathers who attended her classes to be present in the delivery room. During her nursing career she became the Chief Flight Nurse/Pilot for Air Transport, an air ambulance service. She earned Single Engine, Commercial, Lear Jet, Instrument, Multi-Engine, Glider, and Glider Tow Pilot ratings as well as helicopter training. Later in her career she was a Lead Instructor in Mental Health, LVN and RN training into her 80's preparing graduating students for their NCLEX Review and their future service to the community as nurses. Her true passion was duplicate Bridge where she earned her Gold Life Master. Her achievements were numerous, but what she considered to be her greatest accomplishments were her daughters and grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Benell Canavan, Cathy (Reed) Leverton, Joyce Marlene (Robin) Hood, Donna B (Dave) Canavan-Conklin; Grandchildren, Joy (Devin) Lewis, Cathryn (Dave) Thomas, AJ (Katie) Klundt, Pete (Ale) Klundt, Joseph (Apryl) Richeson, Bethany (Jonathan) Davis, Kate (Micah) Miller, Maggie (Brian) Weisenberger, Luke Leverton, Bailey (Mariana) Leverton, Ashley (Jeffrey) Moore, Lauren (Kyle) Surridge, Jake (Rebecca) Canavan, Kelsey Canavan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
