Joyce Roma DuncanEl Paso - Joyce Roma Duncan, age 95, died peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. She was born September 24, 1924 to Paul and Olga Benedict in New Braunfels, Texas.For her entire life, Joyce loved spreading joy through music. She was at her happiest when sitting at the piano and playing at dances surrounded by family and friends. Joyce had a happy childhood down on the farm and was very close with her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was devoted to her family and loved them dearly.Joyce is survived by her twin brother James Benedict and his wife Agnes, her grandson Brian Mosqueda, and her great grandchildren Madeline, Paul, and Benjamin. She was proceeded in death by her husband Paul, her daughter Sharon Mosqueda, and her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Elton Arnett.Joyce was a strong woman who lived a life of independence and grit. She was the rock of her family and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6 at 10 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps El Paso, TX 79904.