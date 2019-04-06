|
|
Joyce V. Turner
El Paso - Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. We celebrate Joyce Turner's life as life well lived. Joyce V. Turner was born January 5, 1934 in Newport, VT. She graduated from Newport High School as an honor student, a star athlete and a varsity cheerleader. Joyce was also involved in numerous student activities. Upon graduation she was immediately employed as the secretary to the president of Newport Electric Company.
She married her high school sweetheart on October 16, 1953. Joyce then embraced a 25 year Army career with her husband and their children; David C., William H., and Jane E. Baskerville. Joyce was not only involved in her husband's Army career, she was instrumental in Gray earning his college degree. Joyce volunteered at every new station the Army took the family. She loved to travel, her family, her country, and the US Army life. While stationed in Japan Joyce volunteered to teach English to Japanese doctors at a local hospital.
Upon retirement from the US Army, the family moved to El Paso, Texas, again Joyce volunteered at the Ft. Bliss Thrift Store. She was also started her own bussiness, the Repeat Boutique in East El Paso, which she owned and operated for 15 successful years. Joyce had a passion for helping family, friends and her ALFC church.
Joyce entered heaven March 26, 2019 peacefully and pain free. She is now with God, Jesus and her first born son David C. Turner. Joyce is survived by her husband Graydon Turner, son William H. Turner, daughter Jane Baskerville, three grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
No public services are planned.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 6, 2019