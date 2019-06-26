|
Joyce Will Compton Hooten
El Paso - Joyce Will Compton Hooten, age 91 of El Paso passed away on June 23, 2019. She was born December 24, 1927 in Richmond, Virginia to Erwin and Virginia Will. She moved to El Paso at a young age with her parents and brother, Erwin "Sonny" Will when her father became the President of the El Paso Electric Company.
Joyce met her first husband, Robert "Bob" Compton and they married in December of 1945. Together they had three children: Virginia, Robert and Stuart. After 21 years of marriage, Bob died at the young age of 48.
Joyce later met her husband, William "Bill" Hooten, and they were married in November of 1968. Bill brought 5 children: Barbara, William, Rusty, Jane and Carlie into the family that Joyce loved as her own. Joyce and Bill were lovingly married for 50 years.
Joyce was a very active and prominent member of the El Paso community. She was a member of Sun Carnival Association, Junior League of El Paso and Women's Investment Club. She was actively involved at St. Clements Church where she held many volunteer positions throughout the years.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Sonny Will of Richmond, VA. Her children: Barbara Hooten Clawson, Virginia Compton West, William B. Hooten, Rusty Hooten, Robert Neville Compton, Jane Hooten Masters, Carlie Hooten Pine and Stuart Will Compton as well as 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and her beloved housekeeper, Eva Mercado.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care by the staff of Loving Hands and Envision Hospice Care.
Services will be at 2pm on Wednesday, June 26th at St. Clements Church at 810 North Campbell. Reception to follow at the church.
Published in El Paso Times on June 26, 2019