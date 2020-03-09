|
Juan Alaniz
El Paso - On Friday March 7, 2020 our dearly beloved father, Juan Alaniz, was called to the Lords side at the young age of 95. He is survived by his son Johnny Alaniz Jr. (Olga), Suky Alaniz, Eva Gonzalez (Juan) and Rosie Carrillo (Marc), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolina Alaniz.
Dad humbly served at St Patrick's Church in Canutillo for about 42 years. He served as handyman, lecturer, event coordinator, baptismals, funerals, weddings, etc. Many, often mistook him for the parish priest! For four decades he managed a food pantry, the only one in a community with such great need. Other churches allied with him through St. Vincent de Paul and broadened financial and food support. He arm twisted commitments from grocery stores so that people in need had turkeys and ham for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other holidays. He was intensely commited to no family going without food or clothing. No one was ever turned away. He ministered to incarcerated prisoners and provided food and clothing to the remote colonias and "periferias" across the border in Juarez.
Dad didn't have a title, he didn't have a salary, he never had a school or street named after him, he wasn't in the political or religious hierarchy and never wanted or sought an ounce of recognition. We were stunned by the number of men whom he mentored and guided towards a spiritual way of life and service. Before he passed, we asked him how he'd "changed" and how he went about it to where God was the center of his life. He said, "no, I didn't change. I tried to change so many times and couldn't. But when I decided I had to go all out for God ('darle todo, me meti al todo') entonces fui transformado. Dios lo hizo porque yo no podía." The day he decided he had to go all out for God, the transformation began, but he pointed out, he didn't change, God transformed him. In his final days with us, we saw the face of transformation, of unconditional love, of unselfish service, of genuine peace and of unshakable faith. We saw the worn, wrinkled, tired, but joyous face of a man that loved God. May we hope to be transformed like that.
Visitation: Wednesday, March 11 at St. Patrick's Church in Canutillo, 7065 Second Ave., from 4-7 and Rosary 7 -8 p.m.
Funeral Liturgy: Thursday March 12 at 10 a.m. St. Patrick's Church in Canutillo, Internment to follow at Memorial Pines, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Patricks Catholic Church in Canutillo, TX.
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020