1/1
Juan Aranda
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Aranda

El Paso - Our loving father and grandfather, Juan Aranda, age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. He was born on March 21, 1938 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, having spent a wonderfully rewarding life in El Paso.

Juan attended Bowie High School (1957) and remained a devoted "Bear" until his passing. He enjoyed reconnecting with classmates and the community served by his Alma Mater. His education continued at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) with a Bachelor's degree in Education/Sociology and a Master's degree from Sul Ross State University in Education Administration. Juan established himself in academics with successful administrative positions in the following area school districts: Canutillo ISD, Pine Hill ISD, Socorro ISD, Region 19, and El Paso ISD. As an accomplished administrator, he was able to further his passion for connecting and sharing his experiences with students in the community. He lectured at El Paso Community College, El Paso Job Corp, and UTEP.

From his early years through his teenage and early adulthood years, Juan was a natural athlete, playing football and baseball. His passion for sports continued as he followed his Bowie Bears, UTEP Miners, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Braves.

Juan is preceded in death by his father, Marcos "Marty" Martinez; and his mother, Rosa "Rosie" Aranda Martinez. He is survived by his former wife, Martha Aranda; their sons, John R. Aranda (Denise), Daniel Aranda, and Andrew R. Aranda (Stefanie); granddaughters, Isabella Aranda and Jocelyn Aranda; and grandson Evan Aranda, who all will continue his legacy.

He will always remain our proud 'Papa Bear' and will be dearly missed for his humor, wit, and his renowned version of the "Bowie Fight Song".

The family wishes to offer its appreciation to the neighborhood families and friends who often visited and assisted Juan over the years, particularly Gaby, Leo and Melissa, and Rick and Vanessa.

Due to the current pandemic precautions, a private family memorial will be held on October 2, 2020, at San Jose Funeral Home East in El Paso, Texas. His final resting place will be held on October 3, 2020, under the care of Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. 915-590-8700.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
San Jose Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved