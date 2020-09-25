Juan ArandaEl Paso - Our loving father and grandfather, Juan Aranda, age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. He was born on March 21, 1938 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, having spent a wonderfully rewarding life in El Paso.Juan attended Bowie High School (1957) and remained a devoted "Bear" until his passing. He enjoyed reconnecting with classmates and the community served by his Alma Mater. His education continued at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) with a Bachelor's degree in Education/Sociology and a Master's degree from Sul Ross State University in Education Administration. Juan established himself in academics with successful administrative positions in the following area school districts: Canutillo ISD, Pine Hill ISD, Socorro ISD, Region 19, and El Paso ISD. As an accomplished administrator, he was able to further his passion for connecting and sharing his experiences with students in the community. He lectured at El Paso Community College, El Paso Job Corp, and UTEP.From his early years through his teenage and early adulthood years, Juan was a natural athlete, playing football and baseball. His passion for sports continued as he followed his Bowie Bears, UTEP Miners, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Braves.Juan is preceded in death by his father, Marcos "Marty" Martinez; and his mother, Rosa "Rosie" Aranda Martinez. He is survived by his former wife, Martha Aranda; their sons, John R. Aranda (Denise), Daniel Aranda, and Andrew R. Aranda (Stefanie); granddaughters, Isabella Aranda and Jocelyn Aranda; and grandson Evan Aranda, who all will continue his legacy.He will always remain our proud 'Papa Bear' and will be dearly missed for his humor, wit, and his renowned version of the "Bowie Fight Song".The family wishes to offer its appreciation to the neighborhood families and friends who often visited and assisted Juan over the years, particularly Gaby, Leo and Melissa, and Rick and Vanessa.Due to the current pandemic precautions, a private family memorial will be held on October 2, 2020, at San Jose Funeral Home East in El Paso, Texas. His final resting place will be held on October 3, 2020, under the care of Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. 915-590-8700.