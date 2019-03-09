Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Juan Beltran
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Canutillo, TX
Grass passed away at the age of 67 surrounded by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Mother Aurora (Chota), Brother David (Gimme Gimme) and Sister Laurie (Whaa Whaa Whaa). Grass worked at Asarco for 25 years. Grass served as a lifelong neighborhood mechanic in the Borla area, a teacher to all willing to learn mechanics. Grass had a nickname for EVERYONE that crossed his path. Grass is survived by his daughter Carmen (mi hija), his father and best friend Juan Jr. (Skinny), siblings Bertha (Burrtis), Frank (Pancho Pantera), Maggie (Mejas) and Ricky (Ricardo), 12 nieces, 3 nephews, 7 grand nieces, 11 grand nephews and his rubber duckies. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Dr. and Mass on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Canutillo, TX 79835. Grass will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery in Santa Teresa, NM 88008.
