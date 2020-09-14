1/1
Juan Benjamin Holguín Sr.
1945 - 2020
Juan Benjamin Holguín, Sr.

Austin - Juan Benjamin Holguín, Sr., of Austin, Texas, died peacefully circled by family members on September 11, 2020. Juan was born March 31, 1945, in Juarez, Mexico.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, September 19 at Funeral del Angel Restlawn, El Paso. No services will be held at this time. Private burial will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A memorial service is pending when we can safely gather again.

Memories of Juan and messages to his loved ones can be shared at www.wcfish.com and https://www.caringbridge.org/public/juanholguin"

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casa Marianella, casamarianella.org.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
9157511287
