Juan E. Rojas, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather, was born May 23, 1911 in El Paso, Texas. He passed away on October 25, 2019 at the blessed age of 108. His soulmate and love of his life, Amelia, passed away on September 22, 2019, and he could not bear life without her after 91 years of marriage. He was profoundly heart broken and decided to join her in heaven. Juan was raised in El Paso, Texas and they had seven children together. Juan was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia S. Rojas; daughters, Isela, Magdalena and Amelia; and son, Juan. He is survived by his sons, Hector and George; and daughter, Veronica; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren who all adored him. Juan loved fishing, the horse track, and dancing, but most of all he loved helping underprivileged children. His greatest joy and achievement was building his home for his wife, Amelia. David Ybarra (son-in-law) was like a son to him. He will be dearly missed.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019