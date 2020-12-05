Juan Enrique Luna



"CONTENTO-Y-FELIZ"



Our Dad was born on December 8th, 1930 and was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday November 25th, 2020. Our dad was a lifelong carpenter and was instrumental in the construction of many well-known establishments such as William Beaumont Army medical Center, El Paso Convention Center, Lancaster Elementary school and many shopping centers. He took pride in his role in the construction of roads leading to Big Bend National Park.



He is preceded in death by our mom Soledad "Chole" and our sister Lilly S. Luna. He is survived by his children Juan Enrique Luna Jr. "Henry" (Mary), Elvira Nevarez (Willie), Robert Luna (Yvonne), Leticia Quinonez (Fernie), Raul Luna (Rosie), Jose Luis Luna "Joe"(Kristelle). Our father was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. He was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and Open Arms Community.



Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. El Paso, TX 79932. Committal service will began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd, El Paso Texas 79907.



There will be No Mass or gathering after burial due to the current pandemic. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.













