Juan F Alonzo
Austin - Juan F Alonzo, 75, passed away on August 15, 2019 due to medical complications. Juan was a 1964 graduate of Bowie High School and served his country in the US Air Force for 22 years. After being stationed in various locations, he returned with his family to El Paso to finish his career as a Recruiter. Upon his retirement, he pursued and earned a Bachelor's from the University of Texas-El Paso and obtained his certification as a bilingual teacher. He taught at Scottsdale and REL Washington in the Ysleta ISD as well as in the Gadsden ISD. Juan was a handyman and jack-of-all-trades performing small remodel work for family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Catalina, sons, Juan (Carol), Michael (Patricia), George (Audrey), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a family in the Round Rock area.
Juan was preceded in death by his mother Elisa and his brother George.
Juan's remains will stay in Round Rock. To celebrate his life and family, a prayer and memorial service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Templo La Hermosa 11237 Pellicano at 2 PM.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019