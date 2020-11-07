Dr. Juan Fitz
The family of Dr. Juan Fitz will celebrate his life of 67 years at 11:00 am on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the visitation and service. In addition, he will be laid to rest at a later date at Ft. Bliss Military Cemetery in his hometown of El Paso, Texas with full military honors.