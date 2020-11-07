1/1
Dr. Juan Fitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Juan Fitz

The family of Dr. Juan Fitz will celebrate his life of 67 years at 11:00 am on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the visitation and service. In addition, he will be laid to rest at a later date at Ft. Bliss Military Cemetery in his hometown of El Paso, Texas with full military honors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved