Juan "Johnny G" GutierrezEl Paso - Juan Gutierrez "Johnny G ", age 69, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, Brother and Cherished Friend to many. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marines. He served proudly in the United States Border Patrol for 25 years and retired as a Federal Agent from the Department of Homeland Security.He is preceded in death by his mother Lucia Muniz.He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Isela Gutierrez; their 3 children Ronnie, Johnny and Lori (Aaron); as well as 4 grandchildren: Aaron Jr., Olivia, John and Roman.He will also be missed by sister, Irma Gutierrez; brothers, Raul Gutierrez, Jose Gallegos and Eddie Gallegos; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.He will always be remembered as a loving man who always welcomed people with open arms and never hesitated to put the needs of others before his own. He was a forever fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He was the epitome of strength and always handled tough situations with a brave heart that in the end was in need of much rest.Visitation: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm with Rosary at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service with Marine Corps Military Honors and Border Patrol Honor Guard to be held privately on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.