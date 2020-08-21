1/1
Juan "Johnny G" Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan "Johnny G" Gutierrez

El Paso - Juan Gutierrez "Johnny G ", age 69, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, Brother and Cherished Friend to many. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marines. He served proudly in the United States Border Patrol for 25 years and retired as a Federal Agent from the Department of Homeland Security.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lucia Muniz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Isela Gutierrez; their 3 children Ronnie, Johnny and Lori (Aaron); as well as 4 grandchildren: Aaron Jr., Olivia, John and Roman.

He will also be missed by sister, Irma Gutierrez; brothers, Raul Gutierrez, Jose Gallegos and Eddie Gallegos; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He will always be remembered as a loving man who always welcomed people with open arms and never hesitated to put the needs of others before his own. He was a forever fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He was the epitome of strength and always handled tough situations with a brave heart that in the end was in need of much rest.

Visitation: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm with Rosary at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service with Marine Corps Military Honors and Border Patrol Honor Guard to be held privately on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Johnny was a good man. I know he loved his grandchildren so much. I will miss giving him my thoughts on the upcoming NFL season. May God grant him and his family peace
Max Hidalgo
August 21, 2020
Johnny G. was my softball coach and dear friend for 29 years. He and Isela always treated us like family and all the cookouts after tournaments and games were truly the best of times. My deepest condolences to the family . Johnny will be truly missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace my brother.
Humphrey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved