Juan Guzman Saucedo
Juan Guzman Saucedo

El Paso - Juan Guzman Saucedo, Age 83, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Juan is survived by his wife Maria and their two children Michael and Estella. Survived by his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Paul and his two sisters Margaret and Lupe.

He was preceded in death by his son Gilbert Saucedo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and San Jose Funeral Home at 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79935. Followed by interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
