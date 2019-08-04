|
|
Juan Jorge Salazar Jr.
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Juan J. Salazar "George" announces his passing after his battle with cancer on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the age of 68 years. A 1969 graduate from Bowie High School, and a volunteer to the U.S Marine Corps. He was a supervisor for the Garment Industry for many years, and a true Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved watching all types of movies and grooming his yard. George will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family Aunt Jennie (Sal) Uncle Felix, Uncle Frank, Cousin Robert and his brother Albert (Rose). Nieces Melissa (Frank), Valerie (Ralph), Roxann (Mark). Great nieces, great nephews and all other cousins. Honorable Pallbearers are Ralph Carbajal, Diego Jimenez, Steve Salazar, Robert Villalobos, Javier Najera and Fernie Rodriguez Jr. Visitation will be on August 5, 2019 from 5pm to 9 pm with a 7 pm vigil at Hillcrest Funeral Home East 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso TX 79915. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11:30 am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church 4700 Delta Dr., following an interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1 pm. Services are being entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home- Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019