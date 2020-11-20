1/1
El Paso - Juan Jose Lopez, Jr. passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Cook County, Chicago, Illinois on January 17, 1970, to Juan Jose Lopez, Sr. and Minerva Lopez. Juan was survived by his wife Jennifer Duran and kids Mariano Duran, Martino Duran, Markos Duran-Lopez, Jazmine Zamora-Lopez, J.J. Lopez, Stella Lopez, and Christine Lopez. His siblings Sister Maria Salgado and husband Javier Salgado, kids Javier Salgado, Jr, and Gina Gibson, husband Eric Gibson; Brother Gabriel Lopez and wife Martha Lopez, kids Michelle Olvey, Gabriel Lopez, Jr., Claudia Gonzalez, Tracy Nunez; Sister Sonia Lopez, fur-baby Cesar; Brother Fernando Lopez and wife Jennifer Vaughn, kids Heaven Lopez, Angel Lopez, Bella Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Julian Lopez and Aviana Lopez. We lost a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a best-friend (we will are argue we were his best-friend but in reality he was a best-friend to us all). He loved to joke around and do the silliest things. He was known as "Scarface", "Juan Oso", to "Yogi". He was all our teddy bear "Yogi" but fierce like an "Oso" when you messed with anyone he loved. He fought a long health journey battling kidney and heart failure for over 5 years but fighting every step of the way for his wife and kids. Preparing us for what we were about to endure. He left his family with great memories and a legacy to uphold. We all lost a piece of our heart the day his heart stopped. We are left with the peace knowing he is home with our Father and Blessed Mother. Rest in Peace Sunrise 01/17/1970, Sunset 11/11/2020.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
