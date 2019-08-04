|
Juan Luis Abreo
El Paso - Juan Luis Abreo (Peewee) beloved son, husband, brother, father and grandfather went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Juan Luis died peacefully in California, June 27, 2019. Our great animated story teller and faithful friend is predeceased by his wife Evelyn, grandmothers, Anita White, Apolonia Saenz, father Juan White Abreo, brothers Johnny, Ramon and Heriberto; and sisters Lucy Morales and Altagracia Navarrette. Left to relive the storytelling are his mother, Catalina Abreo; daughters Michelle Abreo Norris (Bill) and Violet Abreo Frear (Dave) both Bill and Dave blessed Juan Luis with much love and respect; Juan's surviving siblings are Cristobal and Danny (Margie); sisters Lupe Somers, Frances Silva and Sally Carrillo (Jacinto). Grandpa Juan will live in the memories of his grandchildren; Billy Norris III, Dawnielle Carr (Jacob), David Frear III and great grand-child Remi Carr; along with many nieces and nephews that lovingly called him Tio Peewee and his faithful "Camaradas."
A faithful believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and guided by the Holy Spirit, Juan sought to serve our Lord providing shelter for those in need. Here I am Lord if you lead me. Remembering his humble beginnings, he helped many with his acts of charity and kindness. Funeral Services will begin at Hilcrest Funeral Home on Carolina in El Paso Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary and Eulogy, Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr; 1700 George Dieter Drive and Rite of Committal at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza, El Paso Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019