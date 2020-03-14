Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Canutillo, TX
View Map
Juan M. Beltran

El Paso, TX - Juan M. Beltran, age 91, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. Juan was born June 24, 1928 to Leonardo and Cleotilde Beltran.

Juan is survived by; daughter Bertha Meraz (Ralph); son Francisco Beltran (Elsa); daughter Magdalena "Maggie" Beltran; and son Ricardo Beltran; brother Roberto Beltran. Grandchildren Carmen, Linda, Bori (Frank), Sonia, Selena, Frankie, Danny (Claudia), Karen (Thomas), Toni (Damien), Johnny (Angelica), Steffie (Juan), Ali, Courtney, Crystal (Stella), Britney (Gabe), Shelby. Great grandchildren Jacob, Adan, Natalie, Isaac, Matthew, Ivan, Nathan, Celeste, Aaron, Diego, Austin, Freedom, Manny, Monique, Dallas, Xander, David, Haley, Nova, and Harley.

Juan was preceded in death by his spouse Aurora Beltran; parents Leonardo and Cleotilde Beltran; son Juan Beltran Jr, son David Beltran and daughter Laurie B. Lara (Alfredo).

Juan worked for the Electric Company for 33 years. Juan was a true blue Dallas Cowboys fan. Juan enjoyed camping and fishing. We are still waiting for him to catch "The Big One."

Visitation for Juan will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil service at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home - West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Canutillo, TX. Cremation to follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
