Juan Manuel Coronel Sr.El Paso - Juan Manuel Coronel, age 48, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was the best husband, father, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his loving daughter; Valeria Coronel and sister; Veronica Coronel. Juan is survived by his loving wife; Annabel Coronel, his beloved parents; Manuel Crescencio Delgadillo Garcia and Guadalupe Coronel, his son; Juan Manuel Coronel Jr., and siblings; Mireya Ordaz Coronel and Patricia Coronel. He is also survived by many extended friends and family to cherish and honor his memory. "You are now reunited with our baby girl my love, until we meet again, fly high". Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. with a Rosary at 11:00a.m. and a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes West 480 N. Resler Drive. Private Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-West.