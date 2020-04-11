|
|
Juan Manuel Lopez
El Paso - Juan Manuel Lopez, lovingly known as Grandpa Pipa, 86, born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico on August 13, 1933, and a long time resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 8th, 2020.
Juan was happily married and is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Teofila (Rosi) Lopez.
Juan was hard-working; he fully dedicated over 36 unforgettable years as a custodial supervisor at the All-Graders Club on Ft. Bliss and later retired in 1995.
Juan was a devoted father and grandfather whose passion was to spend any moment possible with his loved ones. He greeted everyone with his beautiful smile and an open heart. He was a spiritual man who attended mass regularly. His stories and jokes will never be forgotten.
Juan is survived by his four children: daughter, Mercedes Martinez (Jose); daughter, Teresa Ponce (Oscar); son, Luis Lopez (Ernestina); and son, Juan Enrique Lopez (Cynthia) as well as fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Juan's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he has interacted with. May you rest in eternal paradise Grandpa Pipa. We love you!
Visitation: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 2:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020