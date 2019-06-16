|
Juan Manuel Pizarro
El Paso - Juan Manuel Pizarro, 88 passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born Dec 27, 1930 in the city of Los Herrras, Durango, Mexico. At the age of 17 Juan moved to Chicago, Illinois. There he continued his education and worked in the Hotel Hospitality Industry, then 20 yrs later he returned to El Paso and got a job at Electrolux Corp. as a Branch Manager. There, he received many awards including trips around the U.S. and abroad for his outstanding performance. After 28 years with Electrolux, he went on to work at Primerica Ins. & Financial Services. He was also active in the community. Juan was a very talented musician and played many instruments including the bass guitar, guitar, drums & trumpet. He belonged to El Paso Community College Senior Adult Program where he played with the Rondalla and Mariachi Valle Verde. Preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife Daisy Pizarro of 58 years; daughters, Lisa Pizarro, Rebecca Bannister; sons, Daniel & Adrian Pizarro; seven grandchildren, Brandon & Brittney Bannister, Kelsea & Caidence Pizarro, Bella, Angel & Alexandrea and many nieces and nephews. Juan was truly a wonderful man, hard worker and a great family man (A Good Man) who will be missed! Visitation will be held Thursday June 20th from 5 to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home 10950 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79935. Funeral mass will be Friday, June 21st at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church at 11am. Interment followed at Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019