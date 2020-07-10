Juan Saldana Jr.El Paso - Juan Saldana Jr. was born August 9, 1939. Passed away July 8, 2020. We was predeceased by his parents Juan Sr. and Concepcion Saldana, brother Salvador Saldana. Survived by wife of 61 years Soledad (Chole) Saldana, Son John Saldana (Rosie), Grandson John Jr, Granddaughter Danielle, Great-Granddaughter Analiah Saldana, Sister Chita Guevara and lovingly remembered by the O'Dell Family. Graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1958, where he ran Track. He was a member of Jefferson Alumni and Moye's Boys Foundation. He Served in the 19th Rifle Co. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He owned & operated Border Industrial Motors for 31 years until his retirement in 2015. Member of EASA, Served 2 terms as district director for SW chapter district 5. We will remember him for always being involved in organizing reunions, homecomings, building floats and creating displays for historical events and Christmas. He enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially cruising and ensured his grandchildren saw different parts of the world and experienced different cultures. Thank you friends and family for your prayers, love and support. Much gratitude to his care providers, Dr. Alfonso Chavez, AM Hospice and Frank Navarro at Rosedale Adult Foster home.Services by Funeraria del Angel Central.