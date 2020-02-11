Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church
12200 Vista Del Sol
View Map
Juana C. Camacho De Diaz


1924 - 2020
Juana C. Camacho De Diaz Obituary
Juana C. Camacho de Diaz

El Paso - Dec. 08, 1924- Feb. 09, 2020

Juana C. Camacho, 95, also known as "Mama Concha" by all her loved ones, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 09, 2020. Her final days were spent at home, surrounded by family who she loved throughout her long and memorable life. Mama Concha has joined her husband Kiko, the love of her life. She was a humble dedicated and loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mother, and grandmother. She was a spunky and courageous woman with a beautiful soul that lived life to her fullest; she enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, loved roses, and going out on her daily walks. Mama Concha loved everyone unconditionally, she raised her brothers and sisters after her mother passed away at a young age, and she also cared for her father until his final days.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Francisco (Kiko) Diaz, parents Jose and Juana Camacho; two brothers Sebastian and Isidro; two sisters Bertha and Belen. She is survived by her two daughters Carmen Mujica and Theo and Maria Diaz and Prospero (Popel); four grandsons Frank, Joel, Danny & Young, and Samuel and Sandra; two granddaughters Griccel & Alex and Sahyly, younger brother Baldomero and sister Beatriz; followed by 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Home Healthcare for their kind and thoughtful gesture of assisting our mother and grandmother in her most critical moments.

Visitation 4-9 pm with Vigil/Rosary at 6:30 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 1 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 12200 Vista Del Sol. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
