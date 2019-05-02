Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church ( San Judas Tadeo),
4006 Hidden Way
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
Juana Marta Garcia Obituary
Juana Marta Garcia

El Paso - Juana Marta Garcia, was born to Jose and Victoriana Aguirre, on November 6, 1924, in Oakland, California. She joined our heavenly Father and her husband, Efrain, on April 29th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Efrain Garcia, parents and her sisters, Victoria Estrada, Berta Acosta, Teresa Aguirre, and Amada Sosa.

Marta and Efrain, her husband of 62 years, were married on October,1952. Marta lived all her life dedicated to her family and to her beloved Catholic Church, and her cherished Guadalupana ministry whom she worked with faithfully making and selling gorditas and enchiladas to help open San Judas Tadeo Church.

She was a devoted housewife and beautiful mother, providing tender love to her children and everyone around her.

She is survived by her sister Rosa Carrillo, and brother Jesus Aguirre, her daughter Martha Parton (Frank), Jose E "Larry" Garcia (Adriana), Hector Garcia (Maria), and Luis Garcia; her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 am Friday, May 3, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 11 am at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Dr, El Paso TX 79922. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church ( San Judas Tadeo), 4006 Hidden Way, El Paso TX 79922, with Fr Sanchez Celebrating. Committal service to follow mass at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Catholic Church for the Guadalupana Ministry.

Funeral Arrangements by Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso, Texas 79932. (915)587-0202. Please visit our online register book at www.hillcrestfhwest.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 2, 2019
