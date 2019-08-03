|
Juana Murphy
El Paso - Juana Murphy, 91, was born to Lydia Solis in El Paso on August 23, 1927. Juana was raised in Smeltertown. She was a hard worker all her life, spending more than 30 years as a clerk at Desert Cleaners where she met her soul mate. In June 1959, she married her viejo, Albert Murphy, who to this day calls her "the best wife in the world!" Together, they traveled overseas and around the U.S. with the Army, raising their two daughters, Barbara and Teresa. Juana enjoyed traveling and yard work. Her favorite thing to do was go out to eat at restaurants. She always had a smile and was "doing great." She was the most energetic great grandma! On July 27, 2019, Juana - loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - went on to be with our Lord and Savior. She is survived by her husband, Albert L. Murphy; daughters, Barbara Payan and Teresa Gallegos; their husbands, Rodolfo Payan and Arcadio Gallegos Jr.; her grandchildren, Precila Ramos, Mikaela Payan, Marcos Gallegos and Albert Payan; and five great grandchildren, Padraic, Ezra, Ansel, Esme, and Mezzi. Visitation 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar. Committal Service will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 3, 2019