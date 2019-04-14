Juana Sanchez Romero



El Paso - Juana Sanchez Romero passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019 in her home. Born on February 10, 1937 in El Paso, TX to Ricardo and Patrocinia Sanchez. Preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Tomas Romero. She was a proud and loving mother of 3, grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 10. Juana was employed by Luby's Cafeteria for 34 years doing what she loved, baking. The last few years of her life she enjoyed watching game shows, loved family gatherings and visiting old friends. Of course Juana would always show up with one of her freshly baked cakes. Services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 visitation from 5-9pm with vigil at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Mass will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:30am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



"If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there for ever." Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary