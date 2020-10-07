Juanita Earlene Palmer



Juanita Earlene Palmer, 73, passed away September 10, 2020. A native of El Paso, Juanita met the challenges of her life with determination and a strong Christian faith. A single mother of three, she graduated from UTEP and embarked on a career as an Educator of special needs students. In her youth she was a 1st Soprano and enjoyed singing with The Sweet Adelines group as well as at church. She was an excellent seamstress and often made her own highly fashionable clothes. Juanita is survived by her children Wayne Taylor, Deena Warren, Mark Hightower, and four grand children. Her service to others will have a lasting impact on her family, students, and the El Paso community. These contributions to others are her legacy, and she will be missed. Interment is at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.









