Juanita (Tomi) McBride
Juanita (Tomi) McBride

Juanita (Tomi) McBride passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. She was born September 21, 1921, in Proctor, Texas, to Herschel V. and Jewel (Burleson) Ewing. After traveling extensively as a military spouse, she lived in El Paso, TX for 43 years. She and her husband Weldon moved to Sunset Valley, TX in 2000 to be with their daughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Weldon C. McBride and is survived by her daughter Pam Bellanca and husband John of Sunset Valley, TX; grandson Sean Browning and wife Sheri of Beaverton, Oregon; granddaughter Shannon Browning of Springfield, Oregon; great-grandchildren Hunter, Hannah, and Henry Browning of Beaverton, Oregon; nieces Donna Benningfield and daughter Olivia, and Patty Ewing; nephews David Ewing, Roger Ewing, and Earl Ewing.

Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio.

Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
