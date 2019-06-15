Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Elorreaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Stella Elorreaga


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Stella Elorreaga Obituary
Juanita Stella Elorreaga

El Paso - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend has been called home by the Lord to give her peace and rest.

Juanita Stella Elorreaga was born in Cubero, New Mexico on August 9, 1939 to Ruperto Perea and Rachel Sanchez. She is preceded in death by her older sister Dolores Frances. She is survived by her siblings - Ruby Sanchez, Jimmie Lee Perea, Lucy Silverstein (James) and Roberta Stradling (Kim), her children - Ellen Silva (Tito), Michael Elorreaga (Linda), Paul Elorreaga (Birgit) and Angela Elorreaga, by her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Stella worked at El Paso National Bank, Given Paint, followed by 30 plus years at Farmers Dairies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her such endless joy and happiness to her life.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at Martin East Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. The family would like to offer our heartfelt acknowledgement to the following organizations - Del Sol Hospital, Monte Vista Health Care Center, Hospice of El Paso, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Martin East Funeral Home. Special recognition is also acknowledged for Stella's caretakers - Lupe Villa and Iris Marin, and her good friend Gloria Guzman. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Lee Perea, Michael Elorreaga, Paul Elorreaga, Tito Silva Jr., Michael Elorreaga Jr., Giovanni Silva, Edmundo Silva and Aaron Hills. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tito Silva Sr., Kim Stradling, James Brookover, Michael Hodges and Glenn Elorreaga.

The immediate family wishes to express their appreciation for the kindness, concern, help, and other types of generosity shown by our extended family, friends and neighbors towards our mother.
Published in El Paso Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now