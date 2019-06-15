|
Juanita Stella Elorreaga
El Paso - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend has been called home by the Lord to give her peace and rest.
Juanita Stella Elorreaga was born in Cubero, New Mexico on August 9, 1939 to Ruperto Perea and Rachel Sanchez. She is preceded in death by her older sister Dolores Frances. She is survived by her siblings - Ruby Sanchez, Jimmie Lee Perea, Lucy Silverstein (James) and Roberta Stradling (Kim), her children - Ellen Silva (Tito), Michael Elorreaga (Linda), Paul Elorreaga (Birgit) and Angela Elorreaga, by her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Stella worked at El Paso National Bank, Given Paint, followed by 30 plus years at Farmers Dairies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her such endless joy and happiness to her life.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at Martin East Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. The family would like to offer our heartfelt acknowledgement to the following organizations - Del Sol Hospital, Monte Vista Health Care Center, Hospice of El Paso, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Martin East Funeral Home. Special recognition is also acknowledged for Stella's caretakers - Lupe Villa and Iris Marin, and her good friend Gloria Guzman. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Lee Perea, Michael Elorreaga, Paul Elorreaga, Tito Silva Jr., Michael Elorreaga Jr., Giovanni Silva, Edmundo Silva and Aaron Hills. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tito Silva Sr., Kim Stradling, James Brookover, Michael Hodges and Glenn Elorreaga.
The immediate family wishes to express their appreciation for the kindness, concern, help, and other types of generosity shown by our extended family, friends and neighbors towards our mother.
Published in El Paso Times on June 15, 2019