Juanita Yvonne Cox Owen
Juanita Yvonne Cox Owen passed away April 9, 2020 at 97 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 yrs.Thomas Dudley Owen.
Together they had 4 children Edith, Rickey, Chris, Tommy, son Marty Davenport, 23 grand and great grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.
Nita, Nanny, Tia, our Patriarch, was a great mother, homemaker, postal worker, census taker, El Paso Airport shop owner (Americana shop), political activist, chauffeur, boy and girl scout leader, life time member and officer PTA,founding member of Discover El Paso organization, helped design & market original El Paso Amigo Man with exclusive rights to sell him at her shop.
Our loving " Nanny" left her body to Texas Tech Science Center (El Paso). As she said "not to see why I died but to see why I lived so long, to help others."
Nita will be cremated, ashes sent to Phoenix to be interned with husband's ashes at National Cemetery.
Nita's daughter Edith Miles was her caregiver.
Memorial will be planned in future.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020